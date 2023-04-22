On Saturday, Owen Miller (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .286 with two doubles and a walk.

Miller is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this season (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.

In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings