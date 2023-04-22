Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Owen Miller (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
- Miller is batting .286 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Miller has picked up a hit in seven games this season (63.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (1-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
