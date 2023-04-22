After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee with 15 hits, batting .242 this season with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 110th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
  • In 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%) Tellez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has homered in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 44.4% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 13
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.08 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
