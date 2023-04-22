After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 15 hits, batting .242 this season with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 110th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%) Tellez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.4% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 13 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

