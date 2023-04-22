Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ. The Suns have a 2-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|225.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In 41 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 combined points.
- Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Suns' ATS record is 43-38-0 this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 36, or 73.5%, of those games.
- Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 1.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.
- The Clippers have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (30%) in those games.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|38
|46.3%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total six times.
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road tilts (21-19-0).
- The Suns put up just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).
- Phoenix is 32-10 against the spread and 33-10 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Clippers have hit the over in eight of their last 10 contests.
- This year, Los Angeles is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
- The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 34-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|10-10
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|1-4
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
