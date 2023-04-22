William Contreras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with more than one hit three times (18.8%).

He has not homered in his 16 games this season.

Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 10 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings