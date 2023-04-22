William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by 18 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with more than one hit three times (18.8%).
- He has not homered in his 16 games this season.
- Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of 16 games so far this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will look to Whitlock (1-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
