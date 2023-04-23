Brian Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 61.9% of his 21 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has had an RBI in eight games this season (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

