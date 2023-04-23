Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .463 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.
  • Yelich has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yelich has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), he has scored, and in seven of those games (33.3%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 5.10 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
