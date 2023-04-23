Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his 21 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in nine games this season (42.9%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.