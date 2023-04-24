After batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has four doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .280.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), with more than one hit five times (22.7%).

In three games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Anderson has had an RBI in nine games this year (40.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), with two or more runs four times (18.2%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings