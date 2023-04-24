Sportsbooks have listed player props for Bam Adebayo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (-105) 5.5 (+120) 7.5 (-154) 2.5 (+100)

Jrue Holiday is scoring 19.3 points per game, 0.8 more than Monday's over/under.

He collects 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Holiday has collected 7.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's over/under (7.5).

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-125) 5.5 (-128) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (-200)

The 15.9 points Brook Lopez scores per game are 1.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Lopez's rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Lopez's assist average -- 1.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet (1.5).

Lopez averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (-118) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-118)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 0.9 more than his prop total on Monday.

Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-154)

The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.