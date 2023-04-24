Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.386) thanks to six extra-base hits.
  • Yelich has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • Yelich has driven in a run in eight games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 59.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (31.8%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Boyd (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
