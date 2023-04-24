The Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Allen, in his most recent game, had 14 points in a 121-99 loss to the Heat.

We're going to break down Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 10.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.9 Assists -- 2.3 1.9 PRA -- 16 15.1 PR -- 13.7 13.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 27 14 4 2 4 0 0 4/19/2023 31 16 2 1 4 0 0 4/16/2023 31 12 2 3 2 0 0 2/24/2023 28 16 1 3 4 0 0 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

