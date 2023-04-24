Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Los Angeles (9-4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Memphis (1-5) does as a 5+-point underdog (16.7%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers Performance Insights
- This year, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).
- This season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.
- This season, the Lakers are sinking 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- Los Angeles is attempting 57.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the NBA on offense (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (113 points allowed).
- The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).
- In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of Memphis' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.