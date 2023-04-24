Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday, Louis Linwood Voit III and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Detroit Tigers and Matthew Boyd, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 24 against the Mariners) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate
- Voit is hitting .270 with a double and a walk.
- Voit will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Voit has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- In three games this season, Voit has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.87 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Boyd (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 4.50 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
