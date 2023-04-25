Willy Adames and Nick Maton are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers, who meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-175). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 8-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Brewers a 63.6% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 23 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-12-0).

The Brewers have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-4 9-4 7-4 8-4 12-6 3-2

