The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by nine extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 58th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 23 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
  • He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this season (39.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (47.8%), including four multi-run games (17.4%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.73 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Turnbull (1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
