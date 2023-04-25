Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by six extra-base hits.
- In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.73 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Tigers will send Turnbull (1-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.85, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .301 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.