Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by six extra-base hits.

In 56.5% of his 23 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

