Frederick Gaudreau and the Minnesota Wild meet the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gaudreau in that upcoming Wild-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Frederick Gaudreau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Gaudreau has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.

In Gaudreau's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Gaudreau has a point in 35 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points five times.

Gaudreau has an assist in 19 of 82 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 38 Points 6 19 Goals 4 19 Assists 2

