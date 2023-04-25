The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Minnesota Wild for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is knotted up 2-2. The Wild are underdogs (+120) against the Stars (-140).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (46-25-11 overall) have posted a record of 13-11-24 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 26 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

In 13 games this season when the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-8-2).

When Minnesota has scored two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-8-1 record).

The Wild have scored more than two goals in 51 games, earning 79 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 39 games and registered 50 points with a record of 24-13-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 23-15-5 (51 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 24-11-6 to record 54 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

