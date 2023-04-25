Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild squaring off at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 25 ET, airing on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360. The series is tied 2-2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360 to watch the Stars and the Wild meet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSN, BSWIX, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 30 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players