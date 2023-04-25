William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Spencer Turnbull) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Tigers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .397 this season while batting .323 with eight walks and five runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .353 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 16 of 18 games this season (88.9%) Contreras has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of 18 games so far this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|8 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.73 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Turnbull gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.85 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
