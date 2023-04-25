Willy Adames -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Detroit Tigers, with Spencer Turnbull on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Adames has picked up a hit in 14 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (17.4%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 39.1% of his games this year (nine of 23), he has scored, and in four of those games (17.4%) he has scored more than once.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings