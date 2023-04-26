Bobby Portis and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 9:30 PM ET.

Portis, in his last showing, had five points in a 119-114 loss to the Heat.

Let's look at Portis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 14.1 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 9.6 9.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA -- 25.2 26 PR -- 23.7 24.9 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.3



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Heat

Portis is responsible for taking 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Portis' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Bobby Portis vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 13 5 4 0 1 0 0 4/22/2023 23 9 10 1 1 0 2 4/19/2023 28 13 15 5 3 2 1 4/16/2023 27 21 8 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 22 18 11 1 1 0 0 1/14/2023 27 15 7 2 1 0 3 1/12/2023 32 12 7 1 0 1 3

