Brewers vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez hit the field at American Family Field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
The Tigers are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-210). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).
Brewers vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Brewers
|-210
|+170
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
- The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have put together an 8-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.5% of those games).
- Milwaukee has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.
- The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.
- Milwaukee has played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-0).
- The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-5
|9-4
|7-4
|8-5
|12-7
|3-2
