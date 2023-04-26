Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 26 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Anderson has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits five times (20.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season, Anderson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (45.8%), including four multi-run games (16.7%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Lorenzen (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
