Grayson Allen and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 9:30 PM ET.

Allen, in his last game (April 24 loss against the Heat) produced eight points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Allen, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 10.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.6 Assists -- 2.3 1.9 PRA -- 16 14.8 PR -- 13.7 12.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat

Allen has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 7.5% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Allen's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 33 8 0 0 2 0 2 4/22/2023 27 14 4 2 4 0 0 4/19/2023 31 16 2 1 4 0 0 4/16/2023 31 12 2 3 2 0 0 2/24/2023 28 16 1 3 4 0 0 2/4/2023 33 19 3 3 4 0 2 1/14/2023 27 12 3 5 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.