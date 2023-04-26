William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Tigers - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 84.2% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Tigers will send Lorenzen (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
