The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their home ice at Scotiabank Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs are up 3-1.

Tune in on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN as the Maple Leafs look to take down the Lightning.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/24/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 5-4 (F/OT) TOR 4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Lightning are eighth in the NHL in scoring (280 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players