The Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) and the Los Angeles Angels (14-12) will go head to head on Friday, April 28 at American Family Field, with Wade Miley getting the nod for the Brewers and Tyler Anderson taking the mound for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Angels are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-135). A 9-run over/under has been set in the game.

Brewers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.96 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won nine, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

