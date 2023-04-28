Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Tigers.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Brian Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Brian Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Brian Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Angels rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, one per game).
- Tyler Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 33-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .317 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.