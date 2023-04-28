After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Tigers.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Brian Anderson leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to nine extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

In 64.0% of his 25 games this season, Brian Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Brian Anderson has driven home a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 12 games this season (48.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings