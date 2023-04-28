Friday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are ahead in the series 3-2. The Bruins have -180 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+155).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-180)

Bruins (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 65-12-5 overall and 11-6-17 in overtime games.

Boston is 19-6-3 (41 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has scored a pair of goals in 11 games this season (6-3-2 record, 14 points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 70 games (61-5-4, 126 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.

When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 38-10-6 (82 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 7-8-15 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Florida has earned 33 points (13-5-7) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 60 games, earning 88 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 44 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 15-11-3 to record 33 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.