Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Marcus Stroman toeing the rubber for the Cubs, and Jesus Luzardo getting the call for the Marlins.

Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for April 28.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-4) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (1-2) when the teams face off on Friday.

KC: Lyles MIN: Lopez 5 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (30 IP) 4.60 ERA 3.00 6.6 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -275

-275 KC Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 7.5 runs

Cubs at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Luzardo (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

CHC: Stroman MIA: Luzardo 5 (29 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.1 IP) 2.17 ERA 3.62 9.3 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) when the clubs play on Friday.

BAL: Rodriguez DET: Rodríguez 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (31 IP) 5.12 ERA 2.32 11.6 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (2-2) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will look to Chad Kuhl (0-1) when the teams play Friday.

PIT: Hill WSH: Kuhl 5 (26 IP) Games/IP 4 (18.1 IP) 4.85 ERA 7.36 7.6 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Nationals

PIT Odds to Win: -140

-140 WSH Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Alek Manoah (1-1) when the clubs face off on Friday.

SEA: Castillo TOR: Manoah 5 (29.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.1 IP) 1.52 ERA 5.13 10.3 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Guardians at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-1) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Nick Pivetta (1-1) when the clubs meet on Friday.

CLE: Bieber BOS: Pivetta 5 (30.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (19.2 IP) 3.23 ERA 4.58 6.5 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Red Sox

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (1-0) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to David Peterson (1-3) when the teams meet Friday.

ATL: Fried NYM: Peterson 3 (15 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.2 IP) 0.60 ERA 7.36 6.6 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYM Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (3-0) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (1-2) when the teams play Friday.

TB: Eflin CHW: Giolito 3 (16 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 2.81 ERA 4.50 9.0 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox

TB Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Jacob deGrom (2-0) when the teams meet Friday.

NYY: Schmidt TEX: deGrom 5 (20 IP) Games/IP 5 (26.2 IP) 6.30 ERA 3.04 10.8 K/9 14.5

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -210

-210 NYY Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 7 runs

Angels at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will look to Wade Miley (3-1) when the clubs play Friday.

LAA: Anderson MIL: Miley 4 (20 IP) Games/IP 4 (23 IP) 7.20 ERA 1.96 5.0 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (2-2) when the clubs face off on Friday.

PHI: Nola HOU: Valdez 5 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (32 IP) 5.40 ERA 2.25 7.0 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -155

-155 PHI Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-3) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will give the start to Kyle Freeland (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

ARI: Kelly COL: Freeland 5 (26.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (27.1 IP) 4.10 ERA 4.28 8.5 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies

ARI Odds to Win: -125

-125 COL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 11 runs

Reds at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luis Cessa (0-3) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Kyle Muller (0-2) when the teams meet Friday.

CIN: Cessa OAK: Muller 4 (16.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (23.2 IP) 10.80 ERA 7.23 3.8 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Athletics

OAK Odds to Win: -110

-110 CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (2-2) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Dustin May (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

STL: Flaherty LAD: May 5 (27.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (29.1 IP) 3.29 ERA 3.07 8.6 K/9 5.8

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 STL Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

