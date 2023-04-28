After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Miller enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .267.
  • In nine of 14 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Miller has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, one per game).
  • Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
