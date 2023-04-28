Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .286 with two doubles and a walk.
- Miller enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .267.
- In nine of 14 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Miller has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, one per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.20, with 5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .317 batting average against him.
