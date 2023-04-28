Ryan Hartman Player Prop Bets: Wild vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Hartman in the Wild-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Ryan Hartman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Hartman Season Stats Insights
- Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 16:17 per game on the ice, is +7.
- In Hartman's 59 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hartman has a point in 31 of 59 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
- In 23 of 59 games this season, Hartman has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Hartman has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Hartman Stats vs. the Stars
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|59
|Games
|12
|37
|Points
|8
|15
|Goals
|4
|22
|Assists
|4
