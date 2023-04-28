Friday's playoff slate features the Minnesota Wild hosting the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars lead the series 3-2.

You can follow the action on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 as the Wild take on the Stars.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Stars Wild 4-0 DAL 4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars give up 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

The Stars are seventh in the league in scoring (281 goals, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players