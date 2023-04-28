On Friday, Willy Adames (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames leads Milwaukee in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 22 hits.

In 56.0% of his 25 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven in a run in eight games this season (32.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in nine games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

