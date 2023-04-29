Rowdy Tellez and Hunter Renfroe are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Angels have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Brewers -155 +125 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 10-5 in those games.
  • Milwaukee has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 60.8%.
  • Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times this season for an 11-14-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Brewers have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-5 9-4 8-4 9-5 13-7 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.