On Saturday, April 29, Rowdy Tellez's Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) host Hunter Renfroe's Los Angeles Angels (14-13) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +120. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (2-1, 4.55 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (0-1, 4.15 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 15 games this season and won 10 (66.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Brewers were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have come away with two wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 0-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -125 - 1st

