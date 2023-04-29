Hunter Renfroe is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels square off at American Family Field on Saturday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers' Corbin Burnes (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Apr. 23 5.0 5 3 2 5 3 at Mariners Apr. 17 5.1 3 2 2 3 2 at Diamondbacks Apr. 11 8.0 3 0 0 8 0 vs. Mets Apr. 5 4.1 7 6 6 3 2 at Cubs Mar. 30 5.0 4 4 4 3 3

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has four doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 14 RBI (23 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .247/.357/.452 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 25 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Renfroe Stats

Renfroe has put up 27 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashed .270/.339/.550 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-4 3 1 1 5 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ohtani Stats

Shohei Ohtani has collected 28 hits with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.345/.515 so far this season.

Ohtani has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

