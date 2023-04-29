Louis Linwood Voit III -- hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate

Voit is hitting .244 with two doubles and a walk.

In 53.8% of his games this year (seven of 13), Voit has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Voit has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 13 games so far this year.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

