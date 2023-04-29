Michael Brosseau -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau is batting .256 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.

This year, Brosseau has tallied at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in three of 15 games so far this season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings