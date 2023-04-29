Michael Brosseau -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is batting .256 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • This year, Brosseau has tallied at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 15), and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 15 games so far this season.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (28 total, one per game).
  • Detmers (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
