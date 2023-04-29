On Saturday, William Contreras (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .306 with nine walks and seven runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 85.0% of his 20 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 20 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven of 20 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings