On Saturday, Willy Adames (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .247 with four doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (10 of 26), with two or more runs four times (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings