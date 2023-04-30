Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Jose Urquidy Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Urquidy Stats

Jose Urquidy (1-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Urquidy has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 4.4 frames when he pitches.

Urquidy Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Apr. 24 2.2 7 6 6 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 18 4.1 7 4 4 4 2 at Pirates Apr. 12 6.0 2 0 0 2 3 at Twins Apr. 7 5.1 7 1 1 6 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 1 4.0 7 3 3 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jose Urquidy's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.391/.468 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has four doubles, six home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a slash line of .269/.389/.551 on the season.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Apr. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at Braves Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .341/.426/.671 on the season.

Marsh has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Apr. 28 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Brandon Marsh or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.