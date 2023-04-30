The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez will take the field against the Los Angeles Angels and Brandon Drury on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Angels have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-125). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 11-5 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In the 27 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-1).

The Brewers have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-5 9-4 8-4 10-5 13-7 5-2

