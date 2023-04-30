Colin Rea will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (18-9) on Sunday, April 30 against the Los Angeles Angels (14-14), who will counter with Jose Suarez. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Angels have +105 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Brewers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (0-1, 5.17 ERA) vs Suarez - LAA (0-1, 10.26 ERA)

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Brewers' game versus the Angels but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Angels with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

Brewers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 11 (68.8%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a record of 7-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Angels have come away with two wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Angels have won two of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

