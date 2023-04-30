Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Angels - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: José Suarez
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich is hitting .223 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (33.3%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 55.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (25.9%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Angels have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 10.26 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .382 to opposing hitters.
