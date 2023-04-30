The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .286 with three doubles and two walks.

Miller will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 during his last outings.

Miller has had a base hit in 11 of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.

Miller has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings