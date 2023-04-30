After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Jose Suarez) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 20 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .247 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 75th and he is 14th in slugging.

In 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%) Tellez has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 29.2% of his games in 2023 (seven of 24), and 8.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (45.8%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Angels Pitching Rankings