William Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
  • In 85.7% of his games this season (18 of 21), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (19.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (23.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, one per game).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.26 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 10.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .382 batting average against him.
