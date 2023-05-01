James Harden will hope to make a difference for the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Harden, in his last game (April 22 win against the Nets) put up 17 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

In this article we will break down Harden's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

James Harden Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.0 15.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 4.7 Assists 8.5 10.7 9.0 PRA 38.5 37.8 29.4 PR 29.5 27.1 20.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of James Harden's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

James Harden Insights vs. the Celtics

Harden is responsible for attempting 12.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.5 per game.

He's taken 7.2 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Harden's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

Giving up 44.0 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

James Harden vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 40 20 5 10 4 2 1 2/25/2023 41 21 6 8 2 0 3 2/8/2023 37 26 3 11 3 1 1 10/18/2022 37 35 8 7 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Harden or any of his 76ers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.